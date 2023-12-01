Fire safety tip: Keep family pets out of the kitchen

Photo courtesy Enumclaw Fire Department

In the last couple of months the Enumclaw Fire Department has responded to multiple incidents that were caused by a family pet accidently turning on a burner on the stove.





Two of the incidents caused fires in the kitchen and one caused a natural gas leak.





Pets being the cause of kitchen fires is more common than you might think - try Googling "dog on stove."





Kitchen safety is not only for humans. Keep pets out of the kitchen while you're cooking and while you are not home.





Keep combustible materials off of stove tops at all times.





That applies to toddlers, as well, particularly if you have a stove with control knobs above the oven!







