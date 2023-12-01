King's High School to retire jersey of NBA player Corey Kispert in sold out ceremony December 20, 2023

King’s High School has announced that NBA sharpshooter Corey Kispert will be returning to campus on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 for a special ceremony in which his iconic #24 jersey will be retired prior to the Knights’ boys basketball game versus Bear Creek.

The game and ceremony will take place at Mike Martin Gymnasium (330 N 190th St, Shoreline WA 98177) on the CRISTA Ministries campus. The event is sold out.

Prior to reaching professional basketball’s highest level, Kispert was a four-year letterman at King’s from 2013-2017, and was an integral part of 1A state championship squads in both 2015 and 2016. He will join his former teammates in a halftime ceremony honoring the back-to-back title teams.

After graduating from King’s in 2017, Kispert went on to a stellar four-year career across the state at Gonzaga University in Spokane.

Kispert is currently in his third season with the Washington Wizards after having been selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Following the December 20 ceremony and game at King’s, Kispert will be back in action the following night when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Wizards at the Moda Center.Stated King’s High School Director of Athletics, David Gerig:

“On behalf of the King’s community, we could not be more excited to welcome Corey back for ‘24Ever a Knight.’ He was an incredible student athlete, and an even better person throughout his many years at King’s.





"We are looking forward to a special evening on December 20 to honor Corey and his teammates on two state championship teams. Corey’s #24 jersey will hang prominently in our gym, where it will be able to inspire countless other student athletes in the future.”