Keeping away the dark: Porch Light Parade - Communities Shining Bright

Graphic courtesy City of Shoreline

Starting today and all month long, experience the magic of lights this holiday season across four cities.

Check out homes and businesses in Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore, and Shoreline that have gone all out this holiday season with light displays.





This self-guided tour of lights is the perfect outing to enjoy with your family or friends from the convenience of your car.



There is still time to participate and add your display to the map!



