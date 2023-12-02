Opportunity to comment on Shoreline's Comp Plan online

Comprehensive Plan Update

Online Open House closes December 10; provide your input!

English: bit.ly/shorelinecompplan

Spanish: https://bit.ly/shorelinecompplan-esp

Simplified Chinese: https://bit.ly/shorelinecmpplan-chi

Amharic: https://bit.ly/shorelinecompplan-amh

Amharic: https://bit.ly/shorelinecompplan-amh

Tigrinya: https://bit.ly/shorelinecompplan-tig To stay informed about the plan for Shoreline's future, sign up for project updates





Shoreline is working to update its 20-year Comprehensive Plan - the vision for the city’s future.Your input can help bring Shoreline’s future into focus.The online survey is closing soon! Take the survey by Sunday, December 10, 2023.The survey closes on Sunday, December 10 and is available in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Amharic, and Tigrinya!