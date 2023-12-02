In the Dark: power outages after storm

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Seattle City Light outages 10:30am Saturday

I don't know how bad it might have been after the wind, which hit here around 3:30am, as predicted (See WeatherWatcher report) but at 10:30am, Seattle City Light reported four outages in LFP / Shoreline and one at Northgate.

  1. LFP a tree in LFP took power out to 313 customers. Dispatched. *8pm
  2. NE Shoreline one customer was out in Ridgecrest, south of the Shoreline library *5pm
  3. NW Shoreline 60 outages in Innis Arden along the Shoreview Park boundary *8pm
  4. N Shoreline one customer in the Westminster Triangle across from Shoreline Place *4pm
Not always, but often a single outage is what's left of a larger outage in the area.

PSE shows no current outages north of Kirkland / Redmond.

*Estimated restoration time.

--Diane Hettrick

