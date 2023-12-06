Jobs: WSDOT Intelligent Transportation Systems Engineer (TE5)

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

WSDOT
Intelligent Transportation Systems Engineer (TE5)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$92,836 – $124,878 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an ITS Engineer (Transportation Engineer 5) to lead our mission-driven team, integrating Intelligent Transportation Systems for safer, more efficient transportation solutions. 

As the Engineer of Record for regional ITS plans, your Professional Engineering license will be instrumental. Supervise a team of TE3 Assistant ITS Engineers, overseeing plan reviews, design-build processes, and operational support in the Northwest Region. Drive the integration of new technologies into our ITS system, collaborating closely with various departments. As the technical arm of the Traffic Management Center, your role is crucial in fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment.

Job description and application


