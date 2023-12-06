Jobs: WSDOT Bridge Engineer 6

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

WSDOT
Bridge Engineer 6 
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$107,667 – $144,811 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a structural engineer to fill a Bridge Engineer 6 vacancy located in Shoreline, WA. 

In this role, you will represent WSDOT in Sound Transit Light Rail Extension Program and WSDOT Mega Projects to include SR509 and SR167 Gateway, Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program, SR 520, I-405 and I-5 Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. This position will perform complex bridge designs and provide design review and construction support for transportation structures of intermediate to monumental size and importance. 

The successful candidate will be expected to coordinate with Region offices, WSDOT Bridge Design Specialists, engineers, consultants, and detailers. The work includes providing technical support and reviews for consultant work, projects under construction and design-build projects. 

For Design-Build contracts, the work includes development of bridge conceptual plans, authoring bridge and structure technical requirements, providing bridge/structures cost estimates, construction submittal review and Request for Information, RFI, review. All work is under supervision of a Washington State licensed Structural Engineer.

Job description and application


