Flags at half-staff 12/07/23 Pearl Harbor Remembrance

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Flag Lowering - 12/07/23 (Pearl Harbor Remembrance)

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, December 7, 2023, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. 

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.


