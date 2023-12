Flags at half-staff 12/07/23 Pearl Harbor Remembrance

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, December 7, 2023.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.