Jobs: Clerk I - Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion -- 3/4 time
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
November 29, 2023 3:00 PM
Open Until Filled
2023 hourly wage range: $15.74 - $17.23
This ¾-time position performs a variety of customer service functions in support of the Recreation and Parks Department at the Recreation Pavilion. These functions include answering customer inquiries by telephone and/or person, registering participants for classes/programs, collecting admissions fees, financial deposits, filing, copying, maintaining program information, scheduling facilities for private and public use, and providing food and beverage service at the espresso cart.
Daytime, evening and/or weekend availability required.
Job description and Application
