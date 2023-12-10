Introducing Shorecrest girls' wrestling Senior Captains

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Alexa Ruy-Aguilar
Introducing the 2023-2024 SCHS Girls Wrestling Senior Captains: Alexa Ruy-Aguilar and Becca Rhodes

Alexa Joined the SC squad last year and is “all-in” on team communications, team morale, fundraising efforts, and logistical support. 

She is also the foster daughter of Brent Busby - SC teacher and former Head Wrestling Coach of Shorecrest High School.


Becca Rhodes
Becca Rhodes started wrestling at age 6 with the Rhinos and continued through age 10. 

She took a brief detour into recreational soccer and dancing, then jumped back into wrestling her Freshman year. 

She is a two time regional qualifier, placing top 5 in districts both her sophomore and junior year.

Becca is also the younger sister of Thomas Rhodes (SC Wrestling Captain 2021-2022).

These two young women are honored and excited to lead the largest girls’ wrestling team (10 registered female wrestlers) in the history of Shorecrest HS.


