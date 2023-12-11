Shorewood Girls wrestling place 12th at Valkyrie Invitational
Monday, December 11, 2023
|SW girls (l-r) Aly Fellores, Libby Norton, Izzy Crave, Ellie Van Horn, Kiyomi Hakuno, Finley Houck. Photo by Brady Houck
By Tricia Norton
The Shorewood girls took a small squad to Lake Stevens on Saturday December 9, 2023 to the Valkyrie Invitational.
|Libby Norton 2nd Place & Finley Houck 3rd Place Winners.
Photo by Brady Houck
Several of the Stormray girls had other commitments during this busy holiday season, so with only five competitors in the varsity bracket, they nearly broke into the top 10.
|Izzy Crave 2nd Place Winner.
Photo by Brady Houck
This week the Stormray boys travel to Mountlake Terrace for a dual on December 13, 2023 at 7:00pm.
The girls are looking forward to redemption at Edmonds Woodway on December 14 at 7:00pm after losing in their second meeting last season.
Shorewood JV boys will be wrestling at the Woodinville JV tournament on Saturday December 16.
