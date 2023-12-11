Shorewood Girls wrestling place 12th at Valkyrie Invitational

Libby Norton 2nd Place & Finley Houck 3rd Place Winners.

Photo by Brady Houck

Several of the Stormray girls had other commitments during this busy holiday season, so with only five competitors in the varsity bracket, they nearly broke into the top 10.





Izzy Crave 2nd Place Winner.

Photo by Brady Houck Juniors Libby Norton (115 lbs) and Izzy Crave (155 lbs) took 2nd place. Sophomore Finley Houck (115 lbs) brought home a 3rd place medal. Junior Aly Fellores (155lbs) shared a 5th place finish.



This week the Stormray boys travel to Mountlake Terrace for a dual on December 13, 2023 at 7:00pm.





The girls are looking forward to redemption at Edmonds Woodway on December 14 at 7:00pm after losing in their second meeting last season.





Shorewood JV boys will be wrestling at the Woodinville JV tournament on Saturday December 16.



