Executive Constantine announces 52 conservation investment projects
Monday, December 11, 2023
The conservation investments – approved by the King County Council – double the amount approved last year. Another reason for the sharp increase is that King County cut in half the amount of matching funds that partners are required to bring to the table. This unlocks additional conservation funding available from the voter approved King County Parks Levy and other funding sources.
“King County is fulfilling its bold vision to secure farmland and preserve open space for future generations. This $109 million in new projects prioritizes equitable access to green spaces, including creating opportunities for farmers from communities that historically have been locked out of land access,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.
“These projects accelerate our investment in saving the last, best open space resources that make our region livable and special.”
Working with willing landowners, projects that receive funding advance the Strategic Climate Action Plan, Land Conservation Initiative, Local Food Initiative, and Clean Water Healthy Habitat. It will protect a total of 3,000 acres.
The County Council on Tuesday approved the allocation plan developed by Executive Constantine, who based his proposal on recommendations from the Conservation Futures Advisory Committee.
Among the projects was the purchase of the last undeveloped piece of waterfront property on Echo Lake in Shoreline.
