For the Birds: There’s Snow in the Valley -- Snow Geese that is…

They are very vocal and can be heard more than a mile away from where they are foraging.





Flock by the road. Photo by Doug Parrott

A Snow Goose usually forms a lifelong pair bond in its second year and starts raising its annual three to five goslings in its third year. The females return to their hatching grounds to breed their young. The babies leave the nest and start feeding themselves within hours of hatching but stay under their parents’ protection for the next two to three years.