Give the Gift of Fudge, Paper Flower Bouquets or Holiday Trees and our 2024 Calendar this Holiday Season
Sunday, December 17, 2023
The elves at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center have been creating great gifts for our End of the Year Fundraiser
Monday through Friday December 18 - 22, 2023.
Back by demand, for the 3rd year now, our board has been busy in the kitchen making fudge.
Choose your favorite: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint Fudge, packaged in half-pound white gift boxes and optional holiday wrapping.
Each month’s photograph has hilarious cartoon captions that are posed by members, staff,
volunteers, students, teachers and board. Who could describe our Senior Center better than the people who participate?
You can swing by the Senior Center and pick up gifts during business hours at the Center.
Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 206-365-1536
18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus
Hours
- Monday thru Thursday 8:30am - 4:00pm
- Friday 8:30am - 1:00pm
