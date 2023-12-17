Give the Gift of Fudge, Paper Flower Bouquets or Holiday Trees and our 2024 Calendar this Holiday Season

The elves at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center have been creating great gifts for our End of the Year Fundraiser





Monday through Friday December 18 - 22, 2023.





Back by demand, for the 3rd year now, our board has been busy in the kitchen making fudge.





Choose your favorite: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint Fudge, packaged in half-pound white gift boxes and optional holiday wrapping.







We also have our unique in house produced 2024 Calendar.





Each month’s photograph has hilarious cartoon captions that are posed by members, staff,

volunteers, students, teachers and board. Who could describe our Senior Center better than the people who participate?



