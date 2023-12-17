Give the Gift of Fudge, Paper Flower Bouquets or Holiday Trees and our 2024 Calendar this Holiday Season

Sunday, December 17, 2023

The elves at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center have been creating great gifts for our End of the Year Fundraiser 

Monday through Friday December 18 - 22, 2023.

Back by demand, for the 3rd year now, our board has been busy in the kitchen making fudge.

Choose your favorite: Classic, Walnut and Peppermint Fudge, packaged in half-pound white gift boxes and optional holiday wrapping.


We also have our unique in house produced 2024 Calendar.

Each month’s photograph has hilarious cartoon captions that are posed by members, staff,
volunteers, students, teachers and board. Who could describe our Senior Center better than the people who participate?

FreshCut colorful pop up paper flowers and holiday trees are great as a hostess gift, perfect for places that can’t deal with live plants such as hospitals, nursing homes, or folks with brown thumbs.

You can swing by the Senior Center and pick up gifts during business hours at the Center.
Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 206-365-1536
18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus

Hours
  • Monday thru Thursday 8:30am - 4:00pm
  • Friday 8:30am - 1:00pm

Posted by DKH at 3:58 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  