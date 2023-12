Leslie & Brent Anderson would love to share their Christmas lights with you!







The front yard and part of the back are viewable from 17231 11th NE. The back yard is viewable from 10th NE. The front yard and part of the back are viewable from 17231 11th NE. The back yard is viewable from 10th NE.



"We are hoping the lights will bring smiles to everyone's faces! "





They say that if you get out of your car, you can see the snowflakes.





All photos by the Andersons