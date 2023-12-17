Polar Star leaving Sydney and headed to Antarctica

Sunday, December 17, 2023

The Polar Star in the Sydney Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star set sail from Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, after "an incredible few days in port." 


The crew had the privilege of engaging with community partners and exploring the vibrant city. They conducted tours of the boat for locals.


"From sharing stories to building connections, it was a memorable time ashore!"


Following Sydney, they continue their journey south toward Antarctica, where they will support Operation Deep Freeze.

The Polar Star is homeported in Seattle and frequently seen by westside residents on the waters of Puget Sound.

Photos courtesy U.S. Coast Guard 


