First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach invites you to Christmas Eve Worship on December 24

Saturday, December 16, 2023


First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach invites you to Christmas Eve Worship on December 24

Worship Times:

10:00 am - Morning Worship Service
4:30 pm - Family Candlelight Service
8:30 pm - Traditional Candlelight Service
10:00 pm - Traditional Candlelight Service

Our 8:30pm and 10pm candle-lit Christmas Eve services will feature the West Coast Brass Quintet with First Lutheran’s Choir, performing John Rutter’s Gloria and festive carols.

Location: 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-546-4153


Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  