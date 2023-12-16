First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach invites you to Christmas Eve Worship on December 24
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Worship Times:
10:00 am - Morning Worship Service
4:30 pm - Family Candlelight Service
8:30 pm - Traditional Candlelight Service
10:00 pm - Traditional Candlelight Service
Our 8:30pm and 10pm candle-lit Christmas Eve services will feature the West Coast Brass Quintet with First Lutheran’s Choir, performing John Rutter’s Gloria and festive carols.
Location: 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-546-4153
