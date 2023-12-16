Registration open now for Beginning Fly Tying class at Senior Activity Center

Fly tying class offered at Senior Activity Center Beginning Fly Tying (Registration Ends January 4, 2023) Beginning Fly Tying (Registration Ends January 4, 2023)





If you are a beginner, someone who wants to enhance his/her techniques, or if you just enjoy fly tying comradery, this class is for you! All equipment and materials will be provided.



Class Dates in 2024 - Thursdays

January 11th, 18th, 25th,

February 8th, 15th, and 22nd

Time: 6:15pm–8:15pm

Cost: $50 REGISTRATION

More information on these courses and the rest of our programs can be found online at



Registration is filling up for our January and February classes so please register as soon as possible.

Beginning Fly Tying will provide detailed instruction on the fundamentals and some advanced techniques of fly tying.