Registration open now for Beginning Fly Tying class at Senior Activity Center
Saturday, December 16, 2023
|Fly tying class offered at Senior Activity Center
Beginning Fly Tying will provide detailed instruction on the fundamentals and some advanced techniques of fly tying.
If you are a beginner, someone who wants to enhance his/her techniques, or if you just enjoy fly tying comradery, this class is for you! All equipment and materials will be provided.
Class Dates in 2024 - Thursdays
- January 11th, 18th, 25th,
- February 8th, 15th, and 22nd
- Time: 6:15pm–8:15pm
- Cost: $50
More information on these courses and the rest of our programs can be found online at ShorelineLFPseniorcenter.org/activities/classes
Registration is filling up for our January and February classes so please register as soon as possible.
