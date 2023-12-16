Registration open now for Beginning Fly Tying class at Senior Activity Center

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Fly tying class offered at Senior Activity Center
Beginning Fly Tying (Registration Ends January 4, 2023)

Beginning Fly Tying will provide detailed instruction on the fundamentals and some advanced techniques of fly tying. 

If you are a beginner, someone who wants to enhance his/her techniques, or if you just enjoy fly tying comradery, this class is for you! All equipment and materials will be provided.

Class Dates in 2024 - Thursdays
  • January 11th, 18th, 25th, 
  • February 8th, 15th, and 22nd 
  • Time: 6:15pm–8:15pm
  • Cost: $50

More information on these courses and the rest of our programs can be found online at ShorelineLFPseniorcenter.org/activities/classes

Registration is filling up for our January and February classes so please register as soon as possible.


