LFP Rotary Sharing Tree collects $1,500 in gift cards and 100 toys in 10 days

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Over 100 toys were donated through the Rotary Sharing Tree in Town Center
Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Lake Forest Par

The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is celebrating after collecting $1,500 in gift cards and over 100 toys in less than 10 days for the Center for Human Services. 

Thank you Lake Forest Park community for your generous donations. 
Gregory Schroeder organized the event
Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park
Thank you to Gregory Schroeder, Lake Forest Park Rotarian for all your organizing at the sharing tree at the Lake Forest Park town center.


