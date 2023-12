December recipe from Town & Country Market can be your new holiday tradition

6 tbsp unsalted butter, divided¾ c brown sugar1 tbsp water2 large apples (about 1 lb), chopped6 (1-in) slices panettone1 c milk1 c heavy cream6 large eggs2 tsp pure vanilla extract½ tsp ground cinnamon2 tsp orange zestPREPARATIONSTEP 1Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add sugar and water and cook for 2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Pour into bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.STEP 2In a sauté pan, melt remaining butter over medium-low heat. Add apples and cook for 5-10 minutes or until just tender. Layer apples in baking dish. Cover with panettone slices.STEP 3In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients and pour over panettone. Cover and refrigerate overnight.STEP 4Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes or until golden. Serve with sweetened whipped cream, powdered sugar or maple syrup. Shoreline Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 on the upper level of Shoreline Place - look for the silo!