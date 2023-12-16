December recipe from Town & Country Market can be your new holiday tradition
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Panettone, a special holiday tradition, takes this French toast to another level. Sweet, savory and tart flavors to experience in each bite! For best results let French toast sit overnight before baking.
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 45 Minutes
Yield: 4-6 Servings
INGREDIENTS
6 tbsp unsalted butter, divided
¾ c brown sugar
1 tbsp water
2 large apples (about 1 lb), chopped
6 (1-in) slices panettone
1 c milk
1 c heavy cream
6 large eggs
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
½ tsp ground cinnamon
2 tsp orange zest
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add sugar and water and cook for 2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Pour into bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.
STEP 2
In a sauté pan, melt remaining butter over medium-low heat. Add apples and cook for 5-10 minutes or until just tender. Layer apples in baking dish. Cover with panettone slices.
STEP 3
In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients and pour over panettone. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
STEP 4
Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes or until golden. Serve with sweetened whipped cream, powdered sugar or maple syrup.
Shoreline Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 on the upper level of Shoreline Place - look for the silo!
