December recipe from Town & Country Market can be your new holiday tradition

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Baked panettone

Baked Panettone French Toast with Apples

Panettone, a special holiday tradition, takes this French toast to another level. Sweet, savory and tart flavors to experience in each bite! For best results let French toast sit overnight before baking.

Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 45 Minutes
Yield: 4-6 Servings

INGREDIENTS

6 tbsp unsalted butter, divided
¾ c brown sugar
1 tbsp water
2 large apples (about 1 lb), chopped
6 (1-in) slices panettone
1 c milk
1 c heavy cream
6 large eggs
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
½ tsp ground cinnamon
2 tsp orange zest

PREPARATION

STEP 1
Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add sugar and water and cook for 2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Pour into bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.

STEP 2
In a sauté pan, melt remaining butter over medium-low heat. Add apples and cook for 5-10 minutes or until just tender. Layer apples in baking dish. Cover with panettone slices.

STEP 3
In a large bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients and pour over panettone. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

STEP 4
Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes or until golden. Serve with sweetened whipped cream, powdered sugar or maple syrup.

Shoreline Town & Country Market is located at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 on the upper level of Shoreline Place - look for the silo!


