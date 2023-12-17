King County Council approves $782 million Doors Open levy for access to science, heritage, and the arts in King County

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the King County Council unanimously passed a new levy that will provide nearly $800 million in projected funding for access to science, heritage and the arts in King County over the next seven years.

“The Council’s overwhelming support speaks to the legislation’s countywide benefits and resounding focus on equity.

"It will live up to its name by ensuring that new start-up organizations will receive opportunities for essential funding to open their doors, and that more than 500 arts, science, and heritage organizations will have the resources they need to keep their doors open.



“Beyond that, these organizations can now expand their partnerships and programs in underserved communities where they will reach youth, seniors, homeless populations, victims of trauma, memory care patients, public school students, and so many more, while opening new doors for our youth to inspire them for their future.

Co-sponsored by Councilmembers Claudia Balducci and Sarah Perry, the Doors Open program is part of a decade-plus long effort to provide stability and growth for the cultural sector, and it arrives at a critical moment following the dramatic economic impacts the pandemic had on the arts and culture community.



Through an average annual cost of $40 per family, the levy will help the arts and culture community not only rebound from pandemic cuts and closures – particularly in marginalized or otherwise disadvantaged communities – but flourish to new levels with more funding than has ever been spent through public programs in King County.



By comparison, 4Culture, the designated funding agency for Doors Open, had expenditures of roughly $16 million in 2021. The measure builds on similar successful initiatives adopted locally in Tacoma and nationally in Denver, CO.



A full 15% of Doors Open expenditures will go to public school students, where art and music programs are being cut to balance budgets.





Annually, that’s at least $12 million to support partnerships, field trips, before- and after-school programs, transportation and admission costs, internships, free or discounted ticket programs and more.



Funding through the program will be dedicated to geographic equity, supporting the communities most hurt and isolated by the pandemic and its ongoing impacts, while also seeding new funding to grow additional cultural centers across King County.



Businesses rely on arts and culture organizations to drive tourism and revenue. The arts and culture sector accounts for 10.8% of the state’s gross domestic product, roughly $72.8 billion. Doors Open spending will provide a direct return on investment for the local economy.







The Doors Open science, heritage and arts levy will fund equitable access, support programming in public schools, and increase tourism and revenue, and feed the workforce pipeline to the arts and culture sector through a 0.1% sales tax.Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, the measure’s prime sponsor, said