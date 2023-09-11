Upcoming election for Position 1 on King Conservation District Board of Supervisors

King Conservation District will hold an election for Position #1 on the Board of Supervisors in early 2024.





The KCD Board of Supervisors will pass an Election Resolution in late 2023 establishing the specific timeline for candidate applications and the voting window.









King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish that do not participate in the district).The candidate filing period for Position #1 will be held at the end of 2023. More information will be available here once the KCD Election Resolution is passed establishing the 2024 Election.

Candidates interested in running should review the following materials

Conservation District Elections and Appointments

Conservation District Supervisor Responsibilities

King Conservation District is a special purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources, serving over two million people in 34 cities and unincorporated King County.

KCD assists people with forestry management, streamside and shoreline restoration, farm conservation planning, and other environmental efforts. KCD is funded primarily by a per-parcel Rates and Charges fee.

An all-volunteer, five-member Board of Supervisors is responsible for overseeing KCD operations, budget, and setting policy. Voters elect three supervisors and the Washington State Conservation Commission appoints two supervisors. Supervisors serve three-year terms.







