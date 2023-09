The Pacific NW Needle Arts Guild announces its 2023 Fiber Show





It will run from Tuesday, September 19 to October 26, 2023 at Art Works in Edmonds.





Opening reception will be September 23 from 4 - 6pm with music and refreshments.





Hours are 11-2 on Monday and Thursday, 11-4 on Friday.

















Art Works is located at 201 2nd Ave S, Edmonds, WA 98020