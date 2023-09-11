Learn how to better support your child's emotional needs in nine week class from CHS

For families with children 0-6 years old. Circle of Security Parenting.





Learn how to better support your child’s emotional needs in this 9-week class, offered on Tuesdays, October 3 - November 28, 2023 from 6pm - 8pm from the Center for Human Services in Shoreline.









The program is for residents of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, and Federal Way. If you live in another city, you will be put on a waiting list and notiied of openings.



