The Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park presents Dianna Shyne

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Dianna Shyne is the featured artist at Red Sky Gallery for the month of September. 

Celebrate her with a “meet the artist” reception party on September 16, 2023 from 4:00 -7:00pm. Food will be catered by the Vulpine Taproom. 

Dianna is an accomplished impressionistic painter who has exhibited her work in over 40 solo shows.

Multiple award winning artist Dianna infuses her paintings with a sense of vitality and life affirming joy. Dianna has given classes and demonstrations locally, around the country, and in Canada, Italy and China.

She is a member of the women painters of Washington and currently teaches at the acrylic university.

We are thrilled to display her rich landscapes and delightful still lifes.

