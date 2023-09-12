Shoreline Walks: North City History Walk and Talk Saturday September 16, 2023
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Explore the North City neighborhood, taking a look at some of the changes to the area. There will be an option of checking out nearby North City Park at the walk. This walk is slower paced and includes a talk sharing the history of the area.
Walk is approximately: 3 miles / 2 hours
Rating: Moderate (steep hill at beginning of walk plus other smaller hills)
Meet at: North City Elementary School, 816 NE 190th St. Shoreline
Walk Leader Donna
North City Elementary School 816 NE 190th St, Shoreline WA 98155
