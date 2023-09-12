Jobs: WSDOT Senior Traffic Designer (TE3)





This position supports WSDOT's mission by serving as a Lead Traffic Design contact with the region's most complex and sizable design-build and design-bid-build projects. This position provides plans, specifications, and estimates (PS/E) for standard and advanced signing, traffic signal, illumination, power supply, and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) facilities as well as Low-Cost Enhancement (Q-Design) type projects.









Job description and application This position is a subject matter expert on Traffic Design subjects (Signals, Electrical, Signing, ITS, Low-Cost Enhancements). Serves as the primary contact for Traffic work order prioritization and progress. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.









Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$76,179 - $102,475 AnnuallyClosing Date 9/20/2023 11:59 PM PacifiWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Senior Traffic Designer in Shoreline, WA.