Open House at Shoreline Fire Saturday

Shoreline Fire would love to have your company at their Open House on Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11am to 2pm. They'll even thrown in the hot dogs!





They'll be demonstrating vehicle extrication where they show how they cut open a car to rescue someone inside.





Special activities for the kids include an agility course and a first aid station for their teddy bears.





This all takes place at the Headquarters 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Park across the street at Shorewood High School and walk over to the station.







