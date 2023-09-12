Shoreline Farmers Market - go for breakfast and music and stay for produce
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Here's a hint - go to the Shoreline Farmers Market early and ready for a continental breakfast.
Steve Robinson always goes to the market just before it opens. Crowds are thin and lines are very short. An hour later and it will be a different scene.
So start with a yummy pastry from the Snohomish Bakery.
|Weaving Coffee Roaster
|PK Dwyer
PK Dwyer was absorbed in his music and didn't notice that the crowds weren't there yet.
|Chalk art
The pavement is always available for artists.
The Shoreline Farmers Market is held every Saturday at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora from 10am to 2pm.
--Diane Hettrick
