Shoreline Farmers Market - go for breakfast and music and stay for produce

Early crowd at the Shoreline Farmers Market

Photos by Steven H. Robinson Photos by Steven H. Robinson





Here's a hint - go to the Shoreline Farmers Market early and ready for a continental breakfast.



Snohomish Bakery photo by Steven H. Robinson

So start with a yummy pastry from the Snohomish Bakery.





Kathmandu MoMoCha

Then get an exotic cha from Kathmandu MoMoCha.





Weaving Coffee Roaster





PK Dwyer

PK Dwyer was absorbed in his music and didn't notice that the crowds weren't there yet.





Chalk art

The pavement is always available for artists.





The Shoreline Farmers Market is held every Saturday at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora from 10am to 2pm.





Skinny Kitty Farms Oh - and they have produce too





--Diane Hettrick









Steve Robinson always goes to the market just before it opens. Crowds are thin and lines are very short. An hour later and it will be a different scene.Weaving Coffee Roaster was offering a free Purple Rain sample. They sell beans, so you'll have to go home and make your own (gourmet) coffee.