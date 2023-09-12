Shoreline Farmers Market - go for breakfast and music and stay for produce

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Early crowd at the Shoreline Farmers Market

Photos by Steven H. Robinson

Here's a hint - go to the Shoreline Farmers Market early and ready for a continental breakfast.

Steve Robinson always goes to the market just before it opens. Crowds are thin and lines are very short. An hour later and it will be a different scene.

Snohomish Bakery photo by Steven H. Robinson
So start with a yummy pastry from the Snohomish Bakery.

Kathmandu MoMoCha

Then get an exotic cha from Kathmandu MoMoCha.

Weaving Coffee Roaster
Weaving Coffee Roaster was offering a free Purple Rain sample. They sell beans, so you'll have to go home and make your own (gourmet) coffee.

PK Dwyer
PK Dwyer was absorbed in his music and didn't notice that the crowds weren't there yet.

Chalk art
The pavement is always available for artists.

The Shoreline Farmers Market is held every Saturday at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora from 10am to 2pm.

Skinny Kitty Farms
Oh - and they have produce too

--Diane Hettrick


