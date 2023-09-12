Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Youth Karate Instructor

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

City of Shoreline
Extra Help – Youth Karate Instructor
Dates: open 9/11/23 – closed 9/24/23
Pay: $15.74 - $45.75 hourly

The City of Shoreline is seeking a qualified Karate/Martial Art instructor to lead classes in City of Shoreline recreation programs. This is a non-benefited position. Work schedule is dependent upon student demand with hours flexible on days, evenings and weekends during Spartan Recreation Center operating hours.

Karate/Martial Arts Instructor (for ages 7+)1 position available
2-6 hours per week
Example Schedule: Monday and Wednesday: 5:30 pm-8 pm

Essential Functions
  1. Teaches scheduled classes, beginning and ending on time; providing adequate prep and warm-up, then clean up and cool down
  2. Instructs students on effective methods; explains proper techniques, demonstrates skills, encourages participation and leads by example
  3. Prepares appropriate equipment, supplies, music and handouts for each class
  4. Assists patrons, answers questions, and maintains a positive experience for members and class participants
  5. Keeps management informed of customer and facility needs
  6. Ensures that safety standards are met, and that department and facility policies are adhered to
  7. Oversee the use of any equipment used to promote optimal use and safely
  8. Review “Instructor Handbook” and meet the Instructor Expectations outlined in the Recreation Program Plan
  9. Carry out First Aid and CPR if needed
  10. Follow safety and hygiene guidelines
Please apply here: EH - Youth Karate Instructor


