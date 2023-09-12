Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Youth Karate Instructor
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Dates: open 9/11/23 – closed 9/24/23
Pay: $15.74 - $45.75 hourly
The City of Shoreline is seeking a qualified Karate/Martial Art instructor to lead classes in City of Shoreline recreation programs. This is a non-benefited position. Work schedule is dependent upon student demand with hours flexible on days, evenings and weekends during Spartan Recreation Center operating hours.
Karate/Martial Arts Instructor (for ages 7+)1 position available
2-6 hours per week
Example Schedule: Monday and Wednesday: 5:30 pm-8 pm
Essential Functions
- Teaches scheduled classes, beginning and ending on time; providing adequate prep and warm-up, then clean up and cool down
- Instructs students on effective methods; explains proper techniques, demonstrates skills, encourages participation and leads by example
- Prepares appropriate equipment, supplies, music and handouts for each class
- Assists patrons, answers questions, and maintains a positive experience for members and class participants
- Keeps management informed of customer and facility needs
- Ensures that safety standards are met, and that department and facility policies are adhered to
- Oversee the use of any equipment used to promote optimal use and safely
- Review “Instructor Handbook” and meet the Instructor Expectations outlined in the Recreation Program Plan
- Carry out First Aid and CPR if needed
- Follow safety and hygiene guidelines
