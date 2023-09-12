Road closure of 5th Ave from NE 145th to NE 148th St including NE 145th to NB I-5 on-ramp for night work

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

5th Ave from NE 145th Street to
NE 148th Street will be closed at night
As early as Monday, September 11, 2023 Sound Transit will begin closing 5th Ave NE from NE 145th Street to NE 148th Street, including the closure of the NE 145th to Northbound I-5 on-ramp for island removal and storm drain connection. 

This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension light rail project.
 
What:
  • Sound Transit will be performing this work at night to reduce traffic impacts.
  • Local access will be provided to residents who are located inside the road closure area on 5th Ave NE. 
  • Work may involve typical construction noise and vibration activities to adjacent neighbors.
  • This activity will consist of (4) working nights to complete, if the work becomes delayed or takes longer than expected, more road closures will be scheduled and a new flyer will be distributed. 
When:
  • Monday, September 11th through Thursday, September 14th from 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m. the following morning                                                                                
Where:
  • 5th Ave from NE 145th Street to NE 148th Street.

