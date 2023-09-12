Road closure of 5th Ave from NE 145th to NE 148th St including NE 145th to NB I-5 on-ramp for night work
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|5th Ave from NE 145th Street to
NE 148th Street will be closed at night
This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension light rail project.
What:
- Sound Transit will be performing this work at night to reduce traffic impacts.
- Local access will be provided to residents who are located inside the road closure area on 5th Ave NE.
- Work may involve typical construction noise and vibration activities to adjacent neighbors.
- This activity will consist of (4) working nights to complete, if the work becomes delayed or takes longer than expected, more road closures will be scheduled and a new flyer will be distributed.
When:
- Monday, September 11th through Thursday, September 14th from 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m. the following morning
Where:
- 5th Ave from NE 145th Street to NE 148th Street.
