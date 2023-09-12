Shorecrest tennis vs Snohomish 9/11/23
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Shorecrest 3 Snohomish 4
Singles
- Cade Strickland (Sno) def. Haakon Jakobsen 6-0, 6-0,
- Alex Schwieger (Sno) def. Sohum Vohra 7-6(2), 6-1,
- Indigo Vining (SC) def. Ethan Coster 6-4, 6-3,
- Peyton Caskey (SC) def. Keegan Britten 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
- Leif Hodkinson/LJ Caldwell (Sno) def. Thomas Linville/Spencer Berry 6-3, 6-2,
- Enzo Portletto/Alden Graafstra (Sno) def. Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber 5-7, 6-4, 6-4,
- Owen Watson/Ben Feinberg (SC) def. Dillin Jorgensen/Rydge Longenecker 6-2, 7-6
