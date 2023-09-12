Opportunity for creative teens ages 13 - 18 from Dandylyon Drama

Tuesday, September 12, 2023


Exciting new opportunity for creative teens ages 13 - 18 from Dandylyon Drama! 

Tuesdays 4:30-6pm September 26 to November 14, 2023 at Shoreline Community 
  • Hey Parents of Teens! Do you need support with your creative teens coping skills?
  • Do they have lots of ideas and need a place where their ideas get heard and come to life?
  • Need a place where they can make friendships with other quirky kids?

We have two highly qualified drama teachers with social-emotional certificates who are ready to facility teen-driven performance pieces and share life hacks, social skills, and confidence boosters.

Pay What You Can Scholarships available



