

Exciting new opportunity for creative teens ages 13 - 18 from Dandylyon Drama!





Tuesdays 4:30-6pm September 26 to November 14, 2023 at Shoreline Community

Hey Parents of Teens! Do you need support with your creative teens coping skills?

Do they have lots of ideas and need a place where their ideas get heard and come to life?

Need a place where they can make friendships with other quirky kids?



We have two highly qualified drama teachers with social-emotional certificates who are ready to facility teen-driven performance pieces and share life hacks, social skills, and confidence boosters.





Pay What You Can Scholarships available













