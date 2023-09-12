Opportunity for creative teens ages 13 - 18 from Dandylyon Drama
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Tuesdays 4:30-6pm September 26 to November 14, 2023 at Shoreline Community
- Hey Parents of Teens! Do you need support with your creative teens coping skills?
- Do they have lots of ideas and need a place where their ideas get heard and come to life?
- Need a place where they can make friendships with other quirky kids?
We have two highly qualified drama teachers with social-emotional certificates who are ready to facility teen-driven performance pieces and share life hacks, social skills, and confidence boosters.
Pay What You Can Scholarships available
0 comments:
Post a Comment