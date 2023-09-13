Ridgecrest Neighborhood held a movie night under the stars
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association held a free outdoor movie night at Paramount School Park on Saturday September 9, 2023.
On the big screen: Super Mario Brothers,
|Local band Shattered rocked out
Live music was provided by local band Shattered. Patty Pan Cooperative had fresh veggies, tamales, and quesadillas available for purchase. Ice cream was served
|Kids took turn sitting in the big fire t
Neighbors brought blankets, low chairs, and their own popcorn.
|Super Mario kept everyone entertained
Seattle Astronomical Society was on held with telescopes for a Star Party. Their telescopes brought the night sky into view while astronomers nswer questions.
This event was funded in part by a City of Shoreline Mini-Grant.
