Ridgecrest Neighborhood held a movie night under the stars

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Keystone Kops helped entertain the crowd while everyone waited for dark

By Diane Hettrick
Photos by Steven H. Robinson

Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association held a free outdoor movie night at Paramount School Park on Saturday September 9, 2023.

On the big screen: Super Mario Brothers,

Local band Shattered rocked out

Live music was provided by local band Shattered.  Patty Pan Cooperative had fresh veggies, tamales, and quesadillas available for purchase. Ice cream was served

Kids took turn sitting in the big fire t

Neighbors brought blankets, low chairs, and their own popcorn.

Super Mario kept everyone entertained

Seattle Astronomical Society was on held with telescopes for a Star Party. Their telescopes brought the night sky into view while astronomers nswer questions.

This event was funded in part by a City of Shoreline Mini-Grant.


Posted by DKH at 12:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  