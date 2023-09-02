The last of Highland Ice Arena - building being demolished

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Highland Ice Area demolition
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The Highland Ice Arena building is being demolished and an apartment building will be built on the site at 20109 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Generations of ice skaters practiced and played at Highland. Ice hockey teams and an Olympic medalist kept the arena busy for decades.

Highland Ice Arena 2022
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The arena was closed October 15, 2022. See our story: End of an Era



