Regional Crisis Response Agency announces Community Visioning Process workshops

The Regional Crisis Response Agency (RCR, pronounced “Racer”} is a collaborative effort among the north King County cities of Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline that will provide consolidated and standardized regional mobile crisis response services for the five-city region.

RCR Crisis Responders respond to in-progress calls via the 977 system, with first responders or independently, to provide de-escalation and crisis navigation services to community members in behavioral health crisis.

Please join us at one of our Community Visioning Sessions to help shape what we want our community to look like in the coming years, as we develop and implement crisis response services for people in behavioral health crisis.

The RCR Agency seeks to transform our first response system to offer the right resource at the right time to people in crisis, to address the current crisis and reduce risk of future crisis events, reducing police response to people in behavioral health crisis and reduce strain on police and fire departments by reducing repeat calls from Community Members in crisis, and improve outcomes for people suffering from behavioral health crisis.This will be a discussion-based workshop designed to bring together varying perspectives and define success for the RCR Agency and the Crisis System more broadly in North King County.RCR has scheduled two in-person visioning workshops and one virtual workshop.2:00 – 3:00pmShoreline City Hall, Room 3016:00 – 7:00pmKirkland City Hall, Houghton Room3:00 – 4:00pmVia ZoomMeeting ID: 832 6240 0228Passcode: 054790