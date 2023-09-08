State Patrol needs witnesses for a serious injury collision on I-5 Labor Day

I-5 was closed for five hours after the crash

Photo courtesy WSP

The State Patrol is seeking witnesses to the wrong-way driver multi-vehicle crashes on I-5 Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023. ( The State Patrol is seeking witnesses to the wrong-way driver multi-vehicle crashes on I-5 Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023. ( See previous article





At approximately 5am on Monday, September 4, 2023, a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper drove up on a serious injury collision on southbound I-5 just south of Mercer St.





When the trooper arrived he observed two passenger cars with heavy front end damage and one semi with minor damage.





The location of the vehicles and debris across all lanes made it necessary to shut down all lanes of SB I-5. Seattle Fire responded as there were multiple occupants with injuries and one trapped in a vehicle.





Multiple patients were transported to Harborview with injuries ranging from a broken leg to internal injuries.





The driver of the causing vehicle was transported to Harborview and was showing signs of impairment. The driver was placed into custody for investigation of Vehicular Assault.











