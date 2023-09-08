State Patrol needs witnesses for a serious injury collision on I-5 Labor Day
Friday, September 8, 2023
|I-5 was closed for five hours after the crash
Photo courtesy WSP
The State Patrol is seeking witnesses to the wrong-way driver multi-vehicle crashes on I-5 Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023. (See previous article)
At approximately 5am on Monday, September 4, 2023, a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper drove up on a serious injury collision on southbound I-5 just south of Mercer St.
When the trooper arrived he observed two passenger cars with heavy front end damage and one semi with minor damage.
The location of the vehicles and debris across all lanes made it necessary to shut down all lanes of SB I-5. Seattle Fire responded as there were multiple occupants with injuries and one trapped in a vehicle.
Multiple patients were transported to Harborview with injuries ranging from a broken leg to internal injuries.
The driver of the causing vehicle was transported to Harborview and was showing signs of impairment. The driver was placed into custody for investigation of Vehicular Assault.
Detectives are seeking witnesses to the collision of the causing vehicles driving prior to the collision.
Anyone with any information is asked to email Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov
