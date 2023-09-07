High Intensity Activitate Crosswalk (HAWK) installed on SR99 (Aurora) just north of Shoreline





The new signal will shorten the distance between crosswalks on Highway 99 by providing a new signalized crosswalk between the intersections at 238th Street and 228th Street.



The HAWK signal was constructed as part of Edmond's recently completed Highway 99 Revitalization and Gateway Project that built landscaped center medians with mid-block left turn lanes between 244th Street to 210th Street.



HAWK signals operate like traffic signals and are activated with a push button which causes the signal to change to red and stop traffic, allowing pedestrians to cross the street.



There are two existing HAWK signals in Edmonds. One is on Edmonds Way / State Route 104 north of Pine Street and the other is on State Route 524 at 84th Avenue W.



For drivers, the HAWK signal remains dark until activated by a pedestrian or a cyclist. Once activated, the signal goes through a series of yellow and red sequences, requiring vehicles to fully stop on a solid red light while pedestrians cross.



The signal concludes with a flashing red sequence, where vehicles are required to stop and proceed with caution if no pedestrians are present.



More information about HAWK signals can be found More information about HAWK signals can be found in this WSDOT video from when another HAWK signal was installed in Edmonds several years ago







