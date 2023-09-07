FBI seeking information about people unaccounted for in Maui Wildfires
Thursday, September 7, 2023
|Lahaina was destroyed by a wildfire on Maui.
The remainder of the island is untouched.
Photo courtesy WA Secretary of State
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Honolulu Field Office is assisting Maui Police Department (MPD) with the identification of unaccounted for individuals who may have been impacted by the wildfires that occurred on Maui on August 8, 2023.
The Maui Police Department has released the names of those still unaccounted for, as well as a reference number that is listed alongside the name, and has asked the public to assist in information related to the unaccounted for individuals.
FBI Honolulu is seeking information pertaining to individuals who have been identified as still unaccounted for.
If you have information to provide about a listed unaccounted for person; or you are related to an unaccounted for person and would like to provide a DNA sample; or if you would like to report a person who is still unaccounted for and could be a potential victim of the wildfires but is not yet listed, please fill out the questionnaire as completely as possible.
Important: If you are aware of anyone who is still unaccounted for, whether they are on the published list or not, please contact Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 to complete a missing persons report.
Request for DNA:
- If you are local to Maui and able to provide a DNA sample, please do so at Maui County’s Family Assistance Center located at the Hyatt Regency at 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina, HI 96761 between 10am and 8pm.
- If you live outside of Maui and would like to submit a DNA sample, please fill out this questionnaire and someone from the FBI or MPD will contact you.
0 comments:
Post a Comment