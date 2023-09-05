Wrong way driver causes injuries to six people and shuts down southbound I-5 for five hours

Six people injuried and freeway lanes blocked for five hours

Photo courtesy WSDOT

After 5am on Monday, September 4, 2023, a wrong way driver in a semi going northbound straddling two southbound lanes of I-5 at Mercer, collided head on with a vehicle which was then hit by another southbound vehicle.





The three vehicles ended up in two of the lanes and a shoulder, blocking three of the four lanes.





Southbound I-5 was completely closed for over five hours for the emergency response and police investigation. Traffic was diverted to Mercer.



State Patrol, fire assistance and the Incident Response Team (IRT) responded.





Six people were injured. The causing driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.







