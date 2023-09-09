Stargazing party at Paramount School Park Saturday night

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Star Gaze at Paramount School Park
Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) Paramount Park stargazing event Saturday September 9, 2023 at 8pm. 15300 8th NE, Shoreline WA 98155

We are in September so you should wear something warm. Bring a comfy chair and blanket as well so you can sit with friends and look up at the stars. We will have telescopes to look through and a short presentation on the night sky.

This public "Star Gaze" event is authorized by the city of Shoreline Parks and Recreation Department and is free of charge.
 
Experienced astronomers from the Seattle Astronomical Society (SAS) volunteer their time and telescopes and binoculars to share with the public. 

Everyone is welcome including families with children.

Check the SAS website and Facebook page frequently for stargazing event status updates. 

If weather conditions force cancellation of an event, that news will be posted not later that 4pm the day of the event.

Please no white lights at the event, we want everyone to keep their eyes adapted to the dark so they can see as much as possible. Red light flashlights are encouraged.


