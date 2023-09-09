Scene on the Sound: A fogbound Friday morning

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Ferry in the Fog
Photo by Gay Armsden

Lake Forest Park resident Gay Armsden snapped this iphone pic Friday at the Kingston terminal of an Edmonds-bound ferry heading into pea soup fog.

"My trip across was completely fogbound! No view whatsoever until we were about to dock at Edmonds."

Fog on Friday
Photo by Lee Wolfe

From Richmond Beach, Lee Wolfe reported that "Puget Sound was blanketed under a stubborn cloud Friday. The foghorn symphony played from early morning through early afternoon."



Posted by DKH at 1:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  