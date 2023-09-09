Scene on the Sound: A fogbound Friday morning
Saturday, September 9, 2023
|Ferry in the Fog
Photo by Gay Armsden
Lake Forest Park resident Gay Armsden snapped this iphone pic Friday at the Kingston terminal of an Edmonds-bound ferry heading into pea soup fog.
"My trip across was completely fogbound! No view whatsoever until we were about to dock at Edmonds."
|Fog on Friday
Photo by Lee Wolfe
From Richmond Beach, Lee Wolfe reported that "Puget Sound was blanketed under a stubborn cloud Friday. The foghorn symphony played from early morning through early afternoon."
