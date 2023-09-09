Town and Country September recipe: Mini Baked Frittatas

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Healthy, flavorful, and packed with protein
Photo courtesy Town and Country Market
These mini frittatas are a great meal prep item for a busy week. Healthy, flavorful, and packed with protein, they're ready for you to enjoy over a cup of coffee or to grab on the go.

Mini Baked Frittatas

Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Yield: 12 Servings

INGREDIENTS

12 eggs
¼ cup milk
Salt and pepper
Optional additions:
Shredded cheese
Spinach
Diced onion
Diced peppers
Cooked sausage
Cooked crumbled bacon
Diced ham
Chopped broccoli
Diced tomatoes
Sliced Mushrooms
Fresh herbs
Hashbrowns or diced cooked potato

Easy to make for a grab n go meal
Photo courtesy Town and Country Market
PREPARATION

STEP 1
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a standard 12 cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

STEP 2
In a medium bowl (or large measuring cup for easy pouring) beat eggs with milk, salt, and pepper.

STEP 3
Prepare toppings of choice and add to muffin cups. Fill each cup about halfway.

STEP 4
Pour egg mixture into muffin cups over fillings until almost full. Give them a little room to expand.

STEP 5
Bake for 15-20 minutes. Frittatas will puff up slightly when cooked. Eat warm or chilled.

OPTIONS

Some of our favorite flavor combos include:
  • Broccoli Cheddar
  • Bacon, cheese, and potato
  • Ham, mushroom, spinach, and Swiss
  • Bell pepper, onion, and sausage
  • Tomato, basil, and mozzarella
  • Red pepper, spinach, and feta
Recipe provided by locally owned Town and Country Market at Shoreline Place, 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133


