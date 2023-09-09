Town and Country September recipe: Mini Baked Frittatas
Saturday, September 9, 2023
|Healthy, flavorful, and packed with protein
Photo courtesy Town and Country Market
Mini Baked Frittatas
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
Yield: 12 Servings
INGREDIENTS
12 eggs
¼ cup milk
Salt and pepper
Optional additions:
Shredded cheese
Spinach
Diced onion
Diced peppers
Cooked sausage
Cooked crumbled bacon
Diced ham
Chopped broccoli
Diced tomatoes
Sliced Mushrooms
Fresh herbs
Hashbrowns or diced cooked potato
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a standard 12 cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
STEP 2
In a medium bowl (or large measuring cup for easy pouring) beat eggs with milk, salt, and pepper.
STEP 3
Prepare toppings of choice and add to muffin cups. Fill each cup about halfway.
STEP 4
Pour egg mixture into muffin cups over fillings until almost full. Give them a little room to expand.
STEP 5
Bake for 15-20 minutes. Frittatas will puff up slightly when cooked. Eat warm or chilled.
OPTIONS
|Easy to make for a grab n go meal
Photo courtesy Town and Country Market
OPTIONS
Some of our favorite flavor combos include:
- Broccoli Cheddar
- Bacon, cheese, and potato
- Ham, mushroom, spinach, and Swiss
- Bell pepper, onion, and sausage
- Tomato, basil, and mozzarella
- Red pepper, spinach, and feta
