Town and Country September recipe: Mini Baked Frittatas

These mini frittatas are a great meal prep item for a busy week. Healthy, flavorful, and packed with protein, they're ready for you to enjoy over a cup of coffee or to grab on the go.

Photo courtesy Town and Country Market

Hashbrowns or diced cooked potatoSTEP 1Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a standard 12 cup muffin tin with cooking spray.STEP 2In a medium bowl (or large measuring cup for easy pouring) beat eggs with milk, salt, and pepper.STEP 3Prepare toppings of choice and add to muffin cups. Fill each cup about halfway.STEP 4Pour egg mixture into muffin cups over fillings until almost full. Give them a little room to expand.STEP 5Bake for 15-20 minutes. Frittatas will puff up slightly when cooked. Eat warm or chilled.