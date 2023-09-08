Goats Galore! Visit the living lawnmowers in their last appearance this season on Saturday
Friday, September 8, 2023
Come watch the final session of the season as the Earthcraft Services goatherd finish their fourth summer of clearing invasive brambles at 'Midvale Gardens'.
All eight of these living lawnmowers can be seen hard at work enjoying a late lunch this Saturday September 9, 2023 10am to 6pm.
Visit them on your way to the Shoreline Farmers Market at the junction of N 192nd St and the Interurban Trail. (The Shoreline Farmers Market is just across Aurora at the 192nd Park n Ride lot)
Visit the online GoFundMe website and enter Goat-fund-me Diggin Shoreline. Or click here
This neighborhood improvement project is sponsored by 'Diggin' Shoreline' and all donations are tax deductible. Thanks for your support.
