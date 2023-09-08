Snohomish Film Festival at Shoreline CC Theater this Saturday

Snohomish Film Festival Saturday at Shoreline College

The Snohomish Film Festival is coming to Shoreline CC Theater this weekend!

Saturday September 9, 2023

Doors open at 2:00pm





Tickets only $12 ($15 at the door). Make it a full day event! Come at 2pm, grab concessions in the lobby or stay for the food truck serving dinner at 5pm. Awards show starts at 8pm.



Washington state's newest event and forum for filmmakers from around the Puget Sound and beyond, to tell their stories through the medium of film.





It aims to promote local talent as well as inspire, build and encourage current and future filmmakers, writers, and artists to showcase their work and receive recognition for their achievements.









Get tickets here Snohomish Film Festival aims to build and foster community connections and help build a stronger film community in Washington State.









Support Snohomish film by attending this exciting event. 30 films included, plus meet and greets with the filmmakers and a live awards show!