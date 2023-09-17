Shorewood boys varsity tennis loses first match to Jackson, then wins every game in next three matches

#1 doubles, Eli Sheffield at net and Riley Boyd serving.

Photo by Coach Arnie Moreno

Shorewood boys varsity tennis Shorewood boys varsity tennis

9-5-23 at Jackson HS

Jackson 4 - Shorewood 3









Shorewood players knew it would be a challenging test to start their season. They were led by Shorewood co-captains, seniors Sam Borgida and Henry Franey, and number one singles, junior JD Drake. Borgida and Drake are 2022 state tournament qualifiers.



Jackson started the match by jumping out to a 3-1 lead. Shorewood tied the score with key wins in singles, #3 Xander Gordon, #4 Zack Binz and #3 doubles Kristian Hagemeier and Drew Johnson, to tie the score at 3-3.





It all came down to Shorewood number one doubles, sophomores Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd. After losing their first set 5-7, they made some adjustments to the Jackson team's power game to win a very close second set 7-6 (7-2). With the third set score tied at 4-4, Jackson was able to break Shorewood's' serve to go up 5-4 and then held on to win 6-4.





Jackson won 4-3.



Coach Arnie Moreno told his team he was "proud of how hard they played and their outstanding sportsmanship." He told them that they were "a very good team and they could match up with any tough teams in their season schedule."





Senior co-captains Sam Borgida, 2022 WIAA state doubles qualifier, and Henry Franey. Photo by Coach Arnie Moreno

Shorewood then played Marysville Getchell, Lake Stevens and Stanwood and defeated each team 7-0, to improve their record to 3-1 in non-conference matches.





They will start their WesCo South conference matches Monday September 18th by hosting Mountlake Terrace, traveling on the 19th to face KingCo 4A North Creek, and play their second conference match at Lynnwood on the 20th.



The Shorewood JV team lost their first match versus Jackson and then came back to win their next three matches by beating Marysville Getchell, Lake Stevens and Stanwood, and improve their record to 3-1.





Shorewood JV Coach JT Maschman says the he is "very proud of the improvement the young Shorewood players are making in every match."





The Shorewood JV team plays the same teams that varsity has in the schedule.



All matches start at 3:30pm.





#1singles, JD Drake, 2022 WIAA State qualifier.

Photo by Coach Arnie Moreno

Shorewood 7, Stanwood 0

9-13-23 At Shorewood H.S.



Singles Singles

Sebastian Sanchez (SW) def. Blake Almanza 6-1, 6-1; Xander Gordon (SW) def. Greyson Pierce 6-0, 6-1; Peter Kosten (SW) def. Oscar Cabe 6-1, 6-0; Zach Benz (SW) def. Baker Hansen 6-1, 6-0. Doubles Doubles

Eli Sheffield-Riley Boyd (SW) def. Braedon Requa-John Floyd 6-2, 6-1; Henry Franey-Sam Borgida (SW) def. Max Mullen-Calvin Bailey 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; Drew Johnson-Kristian Hagemeier (SW) def. Logan Lee-Aidan Crosby 6-1, 6-2.





The Shorewood boys' tennis season started on September 5, 2023 by facing Jackson High School, one of the toughest WesCo 4A powerhouse teams.