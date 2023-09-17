Calendar Girls opens at The Phoenix Theatre October 5, 2023 - tickets on sale now
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Calendar Girls by Tim Firth opens at the Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village, 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds WA 98020 on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 7pm
Based on the true story of eleven older women who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund, Calendar Girls opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre and has since become the fastest-selling play in British theatre history.
The Phoenix Theatre is dedicated to producing compelling scripted comedy theatre that enriches the cultural lives of the greater Edmonds and Snohomish County community. Our goal is to entertain, inspire, and enrich our audiences lives by using humor to illuminate our common humanity.
Buy tickets here
Contact details: phoenixtheatreinfo@gmail.com and 206-533-2000
