Calendar Girls opens at The Phoenix Theatre October 5, 2023 - tickets on sale now

Sunday, September 17, 2023


Calendar Girls by Tim Firth opens at the Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village, 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds WA 98020 on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 7pm

Based on the true story of eleven older women who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund, Calendar Girls opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre and has since become the fastest-selling play in British theatre history.

The Phoenix Theatre is dedicated to producing compelling scripted comedy theatre that enriches the cultural lives of the greater Edmonds and Snohomish County community. Our goal is to entertain, inspire, and enrich our audiences lives by using humor to illuminate our common humanity.

Buy tickets here

Contact details: phoenixtheatreinfo@gmail.com and 206-533-2000



Posted by DKH at 4:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  