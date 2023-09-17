Seattle walks loud to end colon cancer

Marking its second year walking loud in Seattle, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is hosting the annual Seattle Walk to End Colon Cancer on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Gas Works Park.





In its inaugural year in 2022, more than 620 people walked to reject the stigma, stop the silence and cancel colon cancer.



This year’s walk is expected to be even bigger, with 35 teams and 550 walkers already registered.





Funds raised through the Walk to End Colon Cancer will support the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national nonprofit that supports the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; raises awareness of preventive screening; and funds critical research to end colorectal cancer – the second leading cause of cancer deaths in our country.





Photo courtesy WTECC

The untimed 3-mile walk is a community-building event that brings together people who have been impacted by colorectal cancer (CRC) to raise lifesaving funds and awareness around this disease.




