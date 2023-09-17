Seattle walks loud to end colon cancer
Sunday, September 17, 2023
In its inaugural year in 2022, more than 620 people walked to reject the stigma, stop the silence and cancel colon cancer.
This year’s walk is expected to be even bigger, with 35 teams and 550 walkers already registered.
Funds raised through the Walk to End Colon Cancer will support the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national nonprofit that supports the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; raises awareness of preventive screening; and funds critical research to end colorectal cancer – the second leading cause of cancer deaths in our country.
|Photo courtesy WTECC
The untimed 3-mile walk is a community-building event that brings together people who have been impacted by colorectal cancer (CRC) to raise lifesaving funds and awareness around this disease.
This free event is open to everyone in the community — CRC survivors and allies who want to stop the silence and bring an end to this disease. For information and to register visit www.ccalliance.org/seattlewalk
More than 50,000 people in the U.S. die of colorectal cancer each year. With screening it is one of the most preventable cancers, but the stigma associated with colorectal cancer often creates a deadly silence.
The walk will be held at Gas Works Park, 201 N Northlake Way, Seattle 98103. Sign-in starts at 9am, followed by an opening ceremony at 9:30am, and walk at 10am.
Baseball fans will support the Seattle walk and watch the Mariners take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Strike Out Colorectal Cancer Day this Sunday, September 17 at T-Mobile Park. $8 of every ticket sold through this special offer benefits the Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s mission in ending this disease in our lifetime. The event is sold out.
“The impact of colorectal cancer is devastating, and there needs to be an outcry to stop it,” said Brianna Mercker, Chair of the Seattle Walk to End Colon Cancer.
“Part of my mission as a survivor is to raise awareness of this disease, and I invite everyone who has been affected by colorectal cancer to join me in pounding the pavement and making some noise to save lives. It’s time to walk loud in Seattle!”
