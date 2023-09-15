Shorecrest girls volleyball begins season with a win over Stanwood

Friday, September 15, 2023


Monday 9-11-23 at Shorecrest HS
Shorecrest Girls volleyball
Shorecrest 3, Stanwood 1

It's the most wonderful time of the year, no, not Pumpkin Spice Lattes! High School Volleyball Season has officially tipped off. 

Monday night at Shorecrest HS the Stanwood Spartans traveled down south to take on the Scots Volleyball team. From the first point until the final whistle, this was a battle to the end.

23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22

Shorecrest Stat Leaders:
  • Kills: Ally Johnson 9, Lily Starr 8 and Violet Burchak 6
  • Assists: Violet Burchak 20
  • Digs: Lexi Paule 16, Grace Wagner 13
  • Blocks: Lily Starr 4, Violet Burchak 2

--Robyn Williams


