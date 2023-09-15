Shorecrest girls volleyball begins season with a win over Stanwood



Monday 9-11-23 at Shorecrest HS

Shorecrest Girls volleyball

Shorecrest 3, Stanwood 1









Monday night at Shorecrest HS the Stanwood Spartans traveled down south to take on the Scots Volleyball team. From the first point until the final whistle, this was a battle to the end.





Shorecrest Stat Leaders:

Kills: Ally Johnson 9, Lily Starr 8 and Violet Burchak 6

Assists: Violet Burchak 20

Digs: Lexi Paule 16, Grace Wagner 13

Blocks: Lily Starr 4, Violet Burchak 2

--Robyn Williams



