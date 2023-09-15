ACs that bring the heat - information event at Shoreline City Hall Tuesday September 19, 2023
Friday, September 15, 2023
Join the cities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore September 19, 2023 at 7pm for the third and final event in the free Go Electric! series.
Experts will talk about the benefits of switching to a heat pump and the discounts and credits that are available to you.
The event will be held at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
